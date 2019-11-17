Home States Andhra Pradesh

4 hurt as villagers, YSRC members clashes over water in Kurnool's Kalvabugga

According to police, the water supply was suspended at Kalvabugga four days ago after a starter connected to a motor pump burnt out.

Published: 17th November 2019 07:49 AM

YSRC clashes with villagers over drinking water issue Kalvabugga. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Four persons were injured in the clashes that erupted between villagers and local leaders allegedly belonging to ruling YSR Congress over drinking water at Kalvabugga in Orvakal mandal of Kurnool district on Saturday.

Though the villagers complained about the issue with the local panchayat office, no action was taken.
On Saturday, one Sekhar, who runs a bricks manufacturing unit at Kalvabugga, came forward to supply water to the village from his own pocket. He also promised to get the motor repaired. 

When the villagers were working on replacing the starter, a group of local leaders, reached the village and entered into a heated altercation with the residents. The leaders questioned the villagers on how they could get the repair done without obtaining permission from the panchayat officials. Following arguments, the two groups clashed with each other with sticks, sickles and stones.

Kurnool Rural CI Srinath Reddy and SI Sudhakar Reddy rushed to the spot and pacified both the groups. Four persons, who suffered injuries, were rushed to the Kurnool government hospital. “We have booked cases against the assailants and arrested a few persons,” the SI said. 

