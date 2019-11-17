MLA continues tirade against Naidu, Lokesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after allegedly using derogatory language against senior TDP leader YVB Rajendra Prasad during a television debate, Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan has explained that he lost his cool after the latter accused him of misusing the funds given by Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Vamsi said his intention was not to blame Rajendra Prasad or any other TDP leader. The MLA, who was expelled from the TDP on Friday for “anti-party activities”, explained that he was shocked when Prasad addressed him using “unparliamentary words” despite knowing that he is observing Ayyappa Deeksha.

ALSO READ | Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi should quit post to join YSRC: Speaker

“TDP leaders are mudslinging on me for extending support to the ruling YSRC over the implementation of English medium in government schools. It’s Rajendra Prasad who started using unparliamentary language in the debate. Since I’m observing Ayyappa Deeksha, I should not have talked like that and I owe an apology to Rajendra Prasad for the same. The implementation of English medium in government schools will benefit the poor,” Vamsi observed.

Accusing TDP leaders of creating unnecessary controversies, the MLA criticised TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Lokesh for not taking action against four Rajya Sabha MPs, who shifted loyalties to the BJP after polls.

Vamsi came down heavily on Lokesh and “his gang” for orchestrating a malicious social media campaign against him. “Instead of asking me to resign, it will be good if Lokesh voluntarily resigns as MLC like Annam Satish Kumar resigned to his MLC post after he lost in the Assembly polls. What about the four Rajya Sabha MPs who deserted the TDP and joined BJP,” he sought to know. Vamsi reiterated that his meeting with Jagan was only to seek distribution of house pattas to the poor in his constituency.

ALSO READ | Nara Lokesh hits back at suspended MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi

In reply to TDP leaders query as to how can he justify joining the YSRC, the party which he criticised heavily earlier, Vamsi explained with an example of Naidu’s earlier political days and maintained that he was yet to take a decision on joining the ruling YSRC.

“Whatever comments made by me earlier against YSRC were the script given by the TDP. Ironically, all the rules and regulations apply to me. What about Naidu? Everyone in the State knows of his past actions of deceiving Indira Gandhi and NTR,” he said.