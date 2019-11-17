Sand supply: Set up check posts, SHOs told

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of the State government’s efforts to increase sand supply, Guntur SP (Rural) Ch Vijaya Rao has asked station house officers (SHOs) to fortify vigil in order to stop illegal transportation from sand reaches.

Warning the officials of severe action against them if they were found guilty of negligence, the SP said permission for transportation would only be given if the miners produced proper bills. The SHOs were asked to form mobile teams and set up check posts in the border areas of Guntur in an attempt to check illegal sand mining. Stating that he was informed about unhygienic conditions in toilets and lock ups of several police stations, Vijaya Rao asked the SHOs to focus on cleanliness on their work premises, and added he would conduct surprise inspections at the police stations.

Meanwhile, Vijaya Rao asked police officials to trace the history sheeters whose whereabouts could not be determined. He asked them to submit reports in this regard to sub-divisional officers in three days, and intensify vigil to stop cricket betting and illegal transportation of gutka as top priority.

