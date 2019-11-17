Home States Andhra Pradesh

School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers to serve as supervisors

The State government has decided to appoint education secretary/ processing officers.

Published: 17th November 2019 08:20 AM

A classroom activity at an AP municipal school. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As per the directives of the State government, the district education department is planning to issue orders to appoint senior school assistants (SAs) and secondary grade teachers (SGTs) as municipal schools supervisors to monitor the academic activities of municipal schools. 

Earlier, municipal schools were directly monitored by the concerned municipal commissioners. However, they are unable to pay visits to the schools regularly thereby resulting in absence of supervision. To combat the problem, the former TDP  government appointed a few urban supervisors. However, they will now be replaced by municipal school supervisors.  

The State government has decided to appoint education secretary/ processing officers. These secretaries will look after the welfare of schools by conducting inspections from time to time. However, as the process of their appointment is likely to be delayed, for the time being municipal authorities are going to utilise the services of senior SAs and SGTs as school supervisors.

“We have decided to appoint senior school assistants and secondary grade teachers as urban school supervisors to monitor the welfare of students,” Chirala Commissioner Ramachandra Reddy said. 

