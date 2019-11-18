2 Kurnool VROs clash, ear and nose of one of them bitten

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two Village Revenue Officers (VROs), who developed differences over sharing money allegedly collected from people for doing official favour, ended up exchanging fisticuffs and beating each other with footwear here on Sunday. The duo finally landed in hospital with injuries as one of them bit the ear and nose of the other.

District Collector G Veerapandian took a serious view of the incident and suspended the two VROs late in the night.

According to officials, Sunkesula VRO Venugopal Reddy is working as a computer operator in the tahsildar office. He used to upload the applications received by VROs from people and process them. It was alleged that Venugopal Reddy was harassing other VROs demanding money for uploading the applications. He used to demand a share in money collected by VROs from applicants, including farmers, sources said. Though some VROs complained to the higher authorities about his harassment, no action was taken against him.

Though Sunday was a holiday, some of the staff came to the office for work. An argument ensued between Venugopal Reddy and Joharapuram VRO Krishnadevaraya when the former allegedly demanded money from the latter.

The duo came out of the office and started beating each other with footwear and exchanged blows. People who thronged the office, tried to separate them, but in vain. Later, the two VROs went into the office and clashed in front of tahsildar Tirupati Sai. In the scuffle, Krishnadevaraya bit the ear and nose of Venugopal Reddy. Both the VROs were rushed to Kurnool government hospital.

After getting first aid, the duo left the hospital. When contacted by TNIE, tahsildar Tirupati Sai admitted that the two VROs clashed in his presence. “Now, there are no issues at all between them,” he said. CI Maheswara Reddy said no complaint was received pertaining to the clash between the VROs.

