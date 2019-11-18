Home States Andhra Pradesh

2 Kurnool VROs clash, ear and nose of one of them bitten

The duo developed differences over sharing money allegedly collected from people for doing official favour and ended up exchanging fisticuffs.

Published: 18th November 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two Village Revenue Officers (VROs), who developed differences over sharing money allegedly collected from people for doing official favour, ended up exchanging fisticuffs and beating each other with footwear here on Sunday. The duo finally landed in hospital with injuries as one of them bit the ear and nose of the other. 

District Collector G Veerapandian took a serious view of the incident and suspended the two VROs late in the night.

According to officials, Sunkesula VRO Venugopal Reddy is working as a computer operator in the tahsildar office. He used to upload the applications received by VROs from people and process them. It was alleged that Venugopal Reddy was harassing other VROs demanding money for uploading the applications. He used to demand a share in money collected by VROs from applicants, including farmers, sources said. Though some VROs complained to the higher authorities about his harassment, no action was taken against him. 

Though Sunday was a holiday, some of the staff came to the office for work. An argument ensued between Venugopal Reddy and Joharapuram VRO Krishnadevaraya when the former allegedly demanded money from the latter. 

The duo came out of the office and started beating each other with footwear and exchanged blows. People who thronged the office, tried to separate them, but in vain. Later, the two VROs went into the office and clashed in front of tahsildar Tirupati Sai. In the scuffle, Krishnadevaraya bit the ear and nose of Venugopal Reddy. Both the VROs were rushed to Kurnool government hospital.

After getting first aid, the duo left the hospital. When contacted by TNIE, tahsildar Tirupati Sai admitted that the two VROs clashed in his presence. “Now, there are no issues at all between them,” he said. CI Maheswara Reddy said no complaint was received pertaining to the clash between the VROs. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kurnool VROs fight Kurnool government officers fight
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp