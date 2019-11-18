Andhra's 4000 aqua farmers bear brunt of hike in seed prices

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Inflated prices of prawn seeds and unfavourable climatic conditions have affected around 4,000 farmers, who practice aquaculture in 20,000 acres in Prakasam district.

Due to insufficient rains over the past years, the growers were not able to cultivate shrimps and prawns as their ponds had dried up in the past 16 months.

Recent heavy rainfall activities rekindled their hopes as they prepare to resume aquafarming. They are also seeking financial assistance from the State government to prevent the industry from shutting down.

As per government records, whiteleg shrimp or Vannamei (known by its scientific name Litopenaeus Vannamei) is the most bred variety (more than 90 per cent) of Decapod crustaceans in the district.

Until four years ago, it was the most profitable breed in the market as the conditions for nurturing it were suitable at that time.

However, the outbreak of the white spot syndrome virus two years ago, coupled with other infections, have greatly damaged the flourishing industry.

As the shrimp production continued to decline, the farmers started suffering heavy losses.

Meanwhile, the conditions for aquaculture has lately become favourable, leading to the establishment of 28 prawn seed hatcheries in Prakasam district.

Due to the increased demand of the seeds, their prices have skyrocketed, resulting in a huge financial burden on the farmers.

“This season, all hatcheries increased their prices abnormally as seed production has declined due to heavy rains. All rivers and rivulets have lost their salinity, a necessity for prawn and shrimp cultivation. This has increased our difficulties,” explained A Ramana Reddy of Kothapatnam mandal.

Apart from scarcity and high prices of seeds, frequent power outages are also troubling the farmers. Though the State government is providing electricity at Rs 1.5 per unit, the frequency of outages is high due to the decline in power production. As such, the farmers feel that their produce will be adversely affected by it.

The farmers are also failing to get just prices for their produce.

Only 20 to 25 days ago, Vannamei was sold for Rs 3.30 lakh per tonne. However, currently, they are priced at Rs 3.10 to Rs 3.15 lakh per tonne.

“Since the past two years, we are incurring heavy losses due to various reasons. We are facing problems pertaining to seed scarcity and price hike of essential commodities,” Ramana Reddy added.