Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's 4000 aqua farmers bear brunt of hike in seed prices

Recent rains rekindle growers’ hopes of resuming cultivation after 16-month break, seek government’s assistance.

Published: 18th November 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

prawn farming, aqua farming, aqua culture

For representational purposes

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Inflated prices of prawn seeds and unfavourable climatic conditions have affected around 4,000 farmers, who practice aquaculture in 20,000 acres in Prakasam district. 

Due to insufficient rains over the past years, the growers were not able to cultivate shrimps and prawns as their ponds had dried up in the past 16 months.

Recent heavy rainfall activities rekindled their hopes as they prepare to resume aquafarming. They are also seeking financial assistance from the State government to prevent the industry from shutting down.

As per government records, whiteleg shrimp or Vannamei (known by its scientific name Litopenaeus Vannamei) is the most bred variety (more than 90 per cent) of Decapod crustaceans in the district.

Until four years ago, it was the most profitable breed in the market as the conditions for nurturing it were suitable at that time.

However, the outbreak of the white spot syndrome virus two years ago, coupled with other infections, have greatly damaged the flourishing industry.

As the shrimp production continued to decline, the farmers started suffering heavy losses. 

Meanwhile, the conditions for aquaculture has lately become favourable, leading to the establishment of 28 prawn seed hatcheries in Prakasam district.

Due to the increased demand of the seeds, their prices have skyrocketed, resulting in a huge financial burden on the farmers.   

“This season, all hatcheries increased their prices abnormally as seed production has declined due to heavy rains. All rivers and rivulets have lost their salinity, a necessity for prawn and shrimp cultivation. This has increased our difficulties,” explained A Ramana Reddy of Kothapatnam mandal. 

Apart from scarcity and high prices of seeds, frequent power outages are also troubling the farmers. Though the State government is providing electricity at Rs 1.5 per unit, the frequency of outages is high due to the decline in power production. As such, the farmers feel that their produce will be adversely affected by it.

The farmers are also failing to get just prices for their produce. 

Only 20 to 25 days ago, Vannamei was sold for Rs 3.30 lakh per tonne. However, currently, they are priced at Rs 3.10 to Rs 3.15 lakh per tonne.

“Since the past two years, we are incurring heavy losses due to various reasons. We are facing problems pertaining to seed scarcity and price hike of essential commodities,” Ramana Reddy added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aqua farming andhra pradesh Prawn farming andhra Prawn seeds prices Vannamei
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp