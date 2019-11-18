Andhra's Guntur to get night food court at Market Centre

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following Vijayawada, now Guntur city is going to get a night food court on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday. Guntur urban SP PHD Ramakrishna selected Market Centre in the city to start the first food court on a trial basis.

If it receives a good response from the public, then the police officers would select another location in the city.

The police designated one spot in the city as the food court as a measure to regulate traffic flow as food vendors occupying roads at various places create ruckus at night.

Also, concentrating the market in one place would make it easier for the police to handle incidents of crime at night.

The police will try to close the remaining food stalls at the junction areas after 10.30 pm. Further, hotels supplying food after 10.30 pm would also be stopped.

Ramakrishna toured the city along with four DSPs three days ago to conduct study the persons, who came out at nights to satiate their hunger and selected Market Centre for the night court accordingly.

“One police post will be set up at Gandhi Park near Market Centre. The police will take action if anyone is found to be causing any disturbance. We will stop the unauthorised selling points in the city to control the crime rate,” the SP said.

He further said that the police would keep a check on drunkards on the roads at night. He asked traders to cooperate with the police and take away the garbage when leaving the place after business.

