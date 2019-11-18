Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bluefrog hard disks sent to forensic lab for analysis in sand data tampering case

CID sleuths raided Bluefrog Mobile Technologies office in the city following allegations that it hacked apsand.in.gov.in, tampered with data on the website with regard to the supply of sand.

Published: 18th November 2019

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hard disks, pen drives, files and mobile phones seized by sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) from the premises of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies have been sent to the State Forensic Laboratory in Vijayawada for analysis.

CID DSP I Chittibabu told TNIE here on Sunday that they will take further action in the case after receiving the report from the forensic lab.

CID sleuths raided the Bluefrog Mobile Technologies office at Ramnagar in the city following allegations that it hacked apsand.in.gov.in and tampered with data on the website with regard to the supply of sand in the State.

The CID sleuths seized the data pertaining to 10 sand reaches, the firm’s source code and log files relating to various applications developed by it, during the raid. 

They also seized mobile phones of Bluefrog Mobile Technologies managing director K Phani Kumar Raju and directors Jaya Aditya Reddy and D Nagaraju. 

The ‘mysand’ app developed by it was used by the previous government.

The Cyberabad police earlier filed a case against the firm, which along with IT Grids had developed an app called Seva Mitra during the TDP regime. 
 

