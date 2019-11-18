Home States Andhra Pradesh

Control your ministers, TDP leader Devineni tells Andhra CM Jagan

Published: 18th November 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 08:55 AM

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) made scathing remarks on TDP leaders including its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao hit back at Nani for using “abusive and derogatory” language against the Opposition.

“What was our mistake? It was you who announced that polished rice will be supplied in Srikakulam district from September 1 and in the rest of the State from April 1 next year. We asked why the government failed to fulfil the promise,’’ Devineni said.

“Your ministers are going out of control and it is high time to keep your ministers under control,’’ Devineni advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP leader asked Jagan to focus on his own party affairs rather than mudslinging on the yellow party. 

Devineni also accused Nani of hurting the sentiments of Hindus by his comments over Lord Venkateswara. Another minister Dharmana Krishna Das was also using abusive language.

The YSRC government claims that it saved public money by reverse tendering of Polavaram project, but the fact is that the government suffered an additional burden of Rs 7,500 crore, he said. 

Former minister Kollu Ravindra also took exception to the abusive language used by the ministers. 

