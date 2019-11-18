Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sathya Sai Baba’s birth anniversary celebrations to begin from November 18

A statement released from Prasanthi Nilayam on Sunday said that various programmes would be organised on the occasion of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 94th birth anniversary celebrations.

Published: 18th November 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Sri Sathya Sai Baba

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will attend the 94th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi.

A statement released from Prasanthi Nilayam on Sunday said that various programmes would be organised on the occasion of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 94th birth anniversary celebrations scheduled to begin from Monday.

Rathotsavam would be held on November 18 and the tribal development programme would be held on November 19.

International Women’s Day would be organised on November 19 for which the Telangana Governor would be the chief guest. On November 22, the 28th convocation of Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning would be held. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would visit Prasanthi Nilayam on November 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Sathya Sai Baba Sai Baba Sai Baba birth anniversary
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp