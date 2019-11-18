Sathya Sai Baba’s birth anniversary celebrations to begin from November 18

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will attend the 94th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi.

A statement released from Prasanthi Nilayam on Sunday said that various programmes would be organised on the occasion of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 94th birth anniversary celebrations scheduled to begin from Monday.

Rathotsavam would be held on November 18 and the tribal development programme would be held on November 19.

International Women’s Day would be organised on November 19 for which the Telangana Governor would be the chief guest. On November 22, the 28th convocation of Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning would be held. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would visit Prasanthi Nilayam on November 23.