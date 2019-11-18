Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC raises Polavaram, seven other issues for Winter session of Parliament

Vijayasai Reddy said as per the instructions of CM Jagan, they took the obstacles being created by the Opposition for the Polavaram project to the notice of the Centre.

Published: 18th November 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (File| Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy once again raised the release of funds for Polavaram project and seven other issues pertaining to the State, including setting up of seven medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh at the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday ahead of the Winter session of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy and Lok Sabha member PV Mithun Reddy attended the all-party meeting. 

Speaking to the media later, Vijayasai Reddy said as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they took the obstacles being created by the Opposition for the Polavaram project to the notice of the Centre.

“Though the YSRC government has managed to save Rs 800 crore on Polavaram through reverse tendering, the Opposition is trying to block the project works,” he said.

The MP said the Centre is yet to reimburse Rs 3,000 crore bills for the project works. “The revised project cost of Rs 55,000 crore, which was cleared by the technical committee, is yet to be approved by the Centre,” he said.

For the financial years of 2017-18 and 2018-19, the release of grant for backward districts of the State amounting to Rs 700 crore (Rs 350 crore per year) is pending. “We sought the immediate release of funds to the State,” he said. 

Vijayasai Reddy said the BJP government proposed to introduce 25 bills in the 20 working days of Parliament during the winter session.

“We have to see how many bills will be passed and how many will remain pending,’’ he said. 
Emerging out of the meeting, TDP MPs Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, said they raised the pending issues pertaining to the State.

“The conditions in the State have changed drastically after the new government came to power. We will raise the issues related to the State, including the suicides of construction workers due to scarcity of sand and the plight of farmers, during the Parliament session,” the TDP MPs said.

Alleging that the Congress was adopting double standards, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy said Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the all-party meeting wanted former Union minister P Chidambaram, who is presently in judicial custody in the INX Media money laundering case, be allowed to attend the Parliament session.

“YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while he was MP of Kadapa, was prevented from attending Parliament by the UPA regime, when he was in jail in the disproportionate assets case. When we urged the UPA government to allow Jagan to attend Parliament sessions, it rejected our plea. Everyone is equal before the law and there is no separate law for Jagan and Chidambaram,’’ the YSR Congress MP clarified. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and said that they would stick to the agenda, putting an end to the talks. 

