Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy responds to woman on road seeking justice

While leaving Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor, Jagan noticed the woman with the placard and instructed police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to accept a petition from her.

Published: 19th November 2019 05:35 AM

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the plea of a woman, who was seen protesting in front of Raj Bhavan seeking justice in the murder of her nephew, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Vijayawada city police to conduct a detailed investigation into the case and ensure justice to the family.

Learning that Jagan will visit Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday, the woman, Padmvathi, staged a protest carrying a placard ‘CM garu Nyayam Cheyyandi’ (CM sir please render justice), seeking a detailed probe into the murder case.

Addressing the media, Padmavathi said her nephew, Manoj, was found brutally murdered by unidentified persons on September 21 in an isolated place in Arudalpet under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits. She alleged role of Manoj’s friend Rachakonda Sai Krishna and his family members in the murder and accused the investigating officers of trying to close the case by arresting two old offenders.

“When we expressed doubt on the involvement of Sai Krishna, police did not bother about it. Instead of arresting the real culprits, police are trying to save the accused since they are relatives of an SI working in the same police station,” Padmavathi alleged.

Responding to the incident, DCP-I Vikrant Patil said the case was still under investigation. “We are also investigating the role of suspects and the SI too. If the family members have any evidence, they can approach us and help the investigating team,” the DCP  said.

