Andhra: Rs 10 lakh stolen from Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishna Reddy's office

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unidentified miscreants decamped with Rs 10 lakh from the office of YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Monday at midnight.

The amount was kept in the office for the welfare initiatives to be taken up in the Assembly Constituency. On being alerted of the theft, the MLA lodged a complaint with Mangalagiri police.

A case was registered and the investigation is underway. Police are suspecting the possible hand of those who worked in the office. One person was reportedly taken into custody for questioning. However, police have not confirmed the same.