Chandrababu Naidu to counter Andhra government with ‘private cases’ against YSRC leaders

By Express News Service

ELURU: Opposition leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSR Congress government was harassing his party leaders by foisting cases, and warned of filing ‘private cases’ against the YSRC leaders.

Naidu on Monday met former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar at his residence in Duggirala village of West Godavari district. Chintamaneni was released from the district prison on November 17 after spending 65 days in judicial remand.

Addressing a press conference at Duggirala, Naidu alleged that the YSRC government was foisting cases against TDP leaders. Stating that the TDP was only fighting against the anti-people policies of the present dispensation, he clarified that the party did not have any enmity with the police.

Naidu also announced that the TDP would file ‘private cases’ to protect the leaders from being harassed by the YSRC government. “Keep in mind that it is not a Pulivendula panchayat, but West Godavari district. We will extend full support to Chintamaneni Prabhakar. All cases registered against him are false and baseless.”

Meanwhile, the TDP chief appreciated Chintamaneni for showing courage in tough times. "Despite the fact that the former MLA was in prison for 65 days, with several false cases registered against him, he did not lose his courage," he said.

Launching a scathing attack against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu alleged that the former was facing 11 corruption cases filed by the CBI, and had to attend the CBI court every Friday. The murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy is still a mystery, he ridiculed.