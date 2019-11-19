Home States Andhra Pradesh

Despite raids, PDS rice for BPL families sold in black market in Andhra Pradesh

Some of the white ration card holders, who are the real beneficiaries of this rice, are also helping racketeers by selling the rice to dealers.

Published: 19th November 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

PDS rice, Rice theft

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Even though the Vigilance & Enforcement (V&E) officials are conducting raids and filing cases against culprits, the Rs 2 per kg public distribution system (PDS) rice meant for distribution among the below poverty line (BPL) families through fair price (FP) shops is being diverted and sold in the black market in Prakasam district.

According to the information, some of the FP shop dealers collude with millers and brokers. Some of the white ration card holders, who are the real beneficiaries of this rice, are also helping racketeers by selling the rice to dealers.

Some beneficiaries even mark their bio-metric attendance through electronic point of sale enhanced (e-POSE) machines and instead of rice, take money from the dealers. After the FP shop dealers get their hands on the rice, they resale those to rice millers, who polish the PDS rice and sell these at higher prices by branding them to be high-quality rice. 

A vigilance official of the district spoke to TNIE on the condition of anonymity: “Most of the V&E officials are aware that the illegally purchased/acquired PDS rice goes to SPSR in Nellore district border rice mills and from there, the stock is modified into fine quality branded rice by polishing and exported to Chennai through various ways. Many vehicles carrying the illegal PDS rice cross our State borders every day and around 85 to 90 per cent of those stocks are safely reaching their destination, i.e., the market in neighbouring States successfully. But no serious steps are being taken to curb this illegal trade,” he said.

There are allegations that though the modus operandi is known to most of the district V&E officials and some Civil Supplies, Revenue department officials they are not working wholeheartedly to put an end to the racket as they receive bribes in large amounts. Also, to hide the big players, some officials intentionally conduct raids on small traders of PDS rice to eye-wash.

As per the official information, 9,91,100 white ration card holders are present in the district for whom 20 kg PDS rice is provided by the Civil Supplies department along with other products through 2,151 FP shops.

