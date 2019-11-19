'Discontent' with marriage, newly-wed woman in AP poisons husband's buttermilk

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A newly-married woman allegedly tried to kill her husband by giving him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison at Madanantapuram in Maddikera mandal of Kurnool district on Monday. According to police, Boya Lingamaiah, a farm labourer from Jonnagiri in Tuggali mandal was married to G Nagaveni, the only daughter of Gunthra Ranganna, at Madanantapuram on November 10.

On Sunday, Lingamaiah came to his in-laws’ house to take his wife with him to his village. After having dinner, around 10 pm, Nagaveni gave him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison. He drank it and within a few minutes, he fell unconscious.

Lingamaiah was rushed to the government hospital in Gooty. Later, he was referred to the Anantapur government hospital for better treatment.

Speaking to the media, Maddikera sub-inspector Masthan Vali said that Lingamaiah is out of danger. “No one has lodged a complaint so far and we have sent a head constable to the spot as soon as we received the information,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the parents of Lingamaiah, suspect that the wedding might have been performed against Nagaveni’s wishes and she might have been forced by her parents to marry their son. They claimed that things are now normal as they have given counselling to the newly-weds.