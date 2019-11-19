Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Discontent' with marriage, newly-wed woman in AP poisons husband's buttermilk

The victim was rushed to the government hospital in Gooty and later, referred to the Anantapur government hospital for better treatment.

Published: 19th November 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

The newly-wed man undergoing treatment at the Anantapur government hospital

The newly-wed man undergoing treatment at the Anantapur government hospital| Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A newly-married woman allegedly tried to kill her husband by giving him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison at Madanantapuram in Maddikera mandal of Kurnool district on Monday. According to police, Boya Lingamaiah, a farm labourer from Jonnagiri in Tuggali mandal was married to G Nagaveni, the only daughter of Gunthra Ranganna, at Madanantapuram on November 10.

On Sunday, Lingamaiah came to his in-laws’ house to take his wife with him to his village. After having dinner, around 10 pm, Nagaveni gave him a glass of buttermilk laced with poison. He drank it and within a few minutes, he fell unconscious.

Lingamaiah was rushed to the government hospital in Gooty. Later, he was referred to the Anantapur government hospital for better treatment.

Speaking to the media, Maddikera sub-inspector Masthan Vali said that Lingamaiah is out of danger. “No one has lodged a complaint so far and we have sent a head constable to the spot as soon as we received the information,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the parents of Lingamaiah, suspect that the wedding might have been performed against Nagaveni’s wishes and she might have been forced by her parents to marry their son. They claimed that things are now normal as they have given counselling to the newly-weds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra pradesh marriage AP woman murder plan buttermilk poisoning
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp