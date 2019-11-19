Home States Andhra Pradesh

Erring auto drivers’ licences seized in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

On the basis of probability of picking up passengers, auto-rickshaw drivers stopped immediately without paying attention to other vehicles.

Published: 19th November 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

auto

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The traffic police cracked whip on drivers, who rode auto-rickshaws in the city without having any authorised licences. During a special drive conducted at various places of the city, seized auto-rickshaws and filed cases against the erring drivers.

Drivers who stop abruptly on the road to pick up passengers were also policed for creating traffic jams. On the basis of probability of picking up passengers, auto-rickshaw drivers stopped immediately without paying attention to other vehicles, which led the traffic police to start the drive and create awareness amongst them.

DSP (Traffic) VV Ramana said huge number of auto-rickshaws were running in Guntur city and that the number was more than that in cities such as Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. According to available information, more than 25,000 auto-rickshaws run on Guntur city roads.

“We found several auto-rickshaw drivers without licences during the checks, 104 auto-rickshaws were seized and 10 cases booked against drivers and owners,” he added.But speaking to the locals gave a different picture, R Koteswara Rao and M Srinivasa Rao of Ashok Nagar said that city buses took far greater time to reach certain destinations, so auto-rickshaws were preferred by the locals.They further said that they depended on auto-rickshaws as city buses were not available in certain areas and could not ply on narrow roads.

TAGS
Guntur auto rickshaw Guntur illegal autos
