Expert panel urged to extend help to Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Joint collector M Gauthami has urged the seven-member expert committee, led by convener GS Rao, to extend assistance for the all-round development of the district.

At the meeting held here on Monday, the joint collector gave a PowerPoint presentation on irrigation projects, industries, tourism, health, education, housing, supply of drinking water and development of city.

The committee discussed the construction of Mylavaram Reservoir, Pulivendula Branch Canal System and three major irrigation projects under KC Canal.

The committee members sought details of fertile land, how much money was being spent on raising crops and budgetary allocations to the district. The joint collector told the committee that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon lay the foundation stone for steel factory.