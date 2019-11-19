Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP MLA Muppalaneni Seshagiri Rao dies of cardiac arrest

His son Muppalaneni Srinivasa Rao announced that his body was brought to Bapatla so that relatives, locals and political peers can pay their respects.

Former TDP MLA Muppalaneni Seshagiri Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Former MLA and Bapatla Educational Society’s former president Muppalaneni Seshagiri Rao died of cardiac arrest after a prolonged spell of illness at Hyderabad. Seshagiri’s main focus was the transformation of his constituency into an education hub for which he set up an engineering college and other degree colleges at Bapatla.

He belonged to Narsayapalem village in Bapatla mandal and served as an MLC in the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh in 1982. He played a key role in the development of Bapatla as an MLA during 1994 to 1999 when he was a member of the Telugu Desam Party.

He maintained a cordial relationship with TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao but later left the party and joined the Indian National Congress. He served as the party’s district president from 2005 to 2010.  

His son Muppalaneni Srinivasa Rao announced that his body was brought to Bapatla so that relatives, locals and political peers can pay their respects. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu paid condolences to Seshagiri’s family members and said that Bapatla residents will remember his services towards society.  

Bapatla MLA and APLA deputy speaker Kona Raghupathi, former MLC Annam Satish Prabhakar, former MLAs Chirala Govardhana Reddy, Dullipalla Narendra, and others were present at the last rites ceremony.   

