Green energy policies amended in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With the statutory audit finding an abnormal spurt in power purchase cost and deterioration in the financial position of Discoms, the State government on Monday amended the AP Solar Power Policy, AP Wind Power Policy and AP Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy 2018.

According to the orders, transmission and distribution charges shall be determined by the APERC for connectivity to the nearest Central Transmission Utility via State Transmission Utility network for inter-state and intra-state wheeling of power.

The facility of energy banking and power drawal from all the generators has been withdrawn. Any injection of energy between synchronisation and declaration of Commercial Operation Date (CoD) shall be treated as inadvertent power and no cost shall be paid by the Discoms.

Tariff for any renewable energy project shall not exceed the “difference between the pooled variable cost and the balancing cost”. Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will determine the pooled variable cost and balancing cost every year. All government land allotments shall only be on lease basis.