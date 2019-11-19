High security registration plates for all new vehicles: Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders permitting the Transport department to implement directions of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to affix high security registration plate (HSRP) to new vehicles, supplied by vehicle manufacturers.

Earlier, the government entrusted the work of implementation of HSRP in the State to the APSRTC on behalf of the Transport department.

In turn, based on a tender agreement, the APSRTC has entered into the agreement with M/S Link Autotech Pvt. Ltd. on February 8, 2013 for implementation of HSRP scheme and the firm is authorised for a period of 10 years to manufacture, (until February 7, 2023) supply and affix the HSRPs as per the specifications prescribed in Rule 50 of CMV Rules, 1989.

On June 20, transport commissioner (TC) PSR Anjaneyulu informed the MoRTH that there were about 1.22 crore vehicles on the rolls in the State. Out of the total, about 52.07 lakh vehicles were affixed with HSRP.

The process of affixing HSRP to all new vehicles is underway and as far as in-use vehicles are concerned, the HSRP scheme was implemented from May 19, 2016 in a small way. So far, 86,768 number of in-use vehicles have been assigned HSRP.

He also said that the MoRTH amended Rule 50 of CMV Rules, 1989 and that HSRP would be supplied by vehicle manufacturers along with the vehicles manufactured on or after April 1, 2019 to their dealers and dealers shall place a mark of registration on such plates and affix them on the vehicles. The TC requested to permit the department to implement the MoRTH notification dated December 4, 2018 with respect to new and old vehicles.

With this, the government permitted the department to implement MoRTH notification with respect of new vehicles enabling the manufacturers to provide HSRP.