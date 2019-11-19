Make provisions for rescue ops during emergencies: South Central Railway

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Gajanan Mallya conducted a review meeting on the safety aspects of train operations within zonal jurisdiction on Monday.

During the course of the meeting, he reviewed track fitness, speed restrictions and signalling system of the zone and directed the officials concerned to make provisions for carrying out rescue operations and mobilise essential equipment during emergencies.

Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all six divisions-Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded attended the meeting through video conference. Speaking on the occasion, Mallya advised the officials to focus on track fittings, weld and signal failures and instructed them to carry out joint inspections across the zone to find the root cause behind such failures. He also advised the officials to ensure that loco pilots, guards and other staff get proper rest and get to work in a stress-free atmosphere.

On the occasion, the general manager appreciated all the DRMs for maintaining punctuality in their zones and reviewed the arrival and departure times of some passenger trains.