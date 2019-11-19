Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 7,500 killed in road mishaps in Andhra Pradesh last year

A total of 24,475 road accidents were reported in the State in 2018, in which 7,556 persons were killed and 23,456 suffered injuries.

Published: 19th November 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Accidents, Road accident, Death

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 82 per cent of fatalities due to road accidents reported in the State last year were due to overspeeding, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

A total of 24,475 road accidents were reported in the State in 2018, in which 7,556 persons were killed and 23,456 suffered injuries. As many as 17,440 mishaps were due to rash driving and overspeeding, killing 6,196 persons; 1,345 were killed for driving vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 740 for wrong side driving, 48 for signal jumping and 82 for cell phone driving. However, the total number fatalities fell by 6.3 per cent as compared to 2017.

Despite the Transport Department taking a slew of initiatives, including identification and repairing of black spots on national highways, installation of caution boards on accident prone areas and imposing penalties for driving at more than the permissible speed limits, the number accidents being reported and fatalities due to them have been crossing the 24,000 and 7,000 marks every year since 2014.

In Visakhapatnam, a city with more than a million population, 1,838 and 1,667 road mishaps were reported in 2018 and 2017, respectively. In Vijayawada, 1,657 and 1,648 accidents were reported in 2018 and 2017, respectively. However, when it came to the fatalities, Vijayawada surpassed the steel city and registered 359 deaths in 2018 and 349 in 2017 in comparison to Vizag’s 311 (2018) and 343 (2017) figures.

As per the rankings, Visakhapatnam was placed at 18th position in 2018, followed by Vijayawada, for most number of accident-related deaths across the country. As per the data, Andhra Pradesh slipped by one rank and placed at eighth position for the same category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh accidents road accidents Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp