Those who link English education to religion will face action: AP Minister Adimulapu Suresh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s decision to change the medium of instruction in government schools to English once again led to a war of words between the ruling YSR Congress and Opposition TDP.

Defending the government’s decision, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh warned of taking legal action against a section of media for resorting to false propaganda on the issue. "It is highly objectionable to give religious colour to the English medium decision. The government will take action as per law against those linking English medium to religious conversion,’" Suresh warned.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the decision to benefit all sections equally, he said those who were unable to digest this revolutionary step were trying to politicise the issue for their selfish gains. "A section of the media is linking the historic decision to introduce English medium in all government schools to religious conversion. It is unfortunate," he said.

“Over two lakh students from the State go abroad every year and they all have proficiency in English. Is that also amounted to religious conversion? The world has been turning into a global village and under such circumstances, it is important for all the students to acquire latest technical knowledge to get good opportunities abroad,’’ the minister maintained.

Observing that mostly SC, ST and minority students are going to government schools, he said these sections would immensely benefit from English learning. It will help them face competition at the global level, he observed.

“After having lost their steam over sand scarcity, self-styled intellectuals are now directing their energy to link education with religion and claiming that change in the medium of instruction is aimed at religious conversion,” the minister said.

TDP hits back

Alleging that the ruling YSRC was resorting to propaganda against the TDP on the issue, former minister Nakka Anand Babu maintained that the TDP was not against English learning and only demanding that the government study all the reforms that need to be implemented in the education sector before introducing English medium.

“Out of overenthusiasm, the government released GO 81 for introduction of English medium in government schools. Before issuing the orders, the government should have studied the issues such as whether the students are in a position to understand English and whether the teachers are in a position to teach the students in English easily,’’ he said.

Anand Babu recalled that the YSRC, when in Opposition, made a hue and cry over the then TDP government’s decision to introduce English medium in all municipal schools from Class I to X in 2017.

Seeking to know how can the YSRC, which once opposed English medium, went ahead with the introduction of the same now, he said the TDP is not against teaching English to students but only faulting the forceful implementation of the same. He also demanded that the government run Telugu medium parallel to English medium. “There is no fact in the ongoing propaganda that the introduction of English Medium intended to encourage proselytisation,’’ he maintained.

Run Telugu medium parallel to English: TDP

