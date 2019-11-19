Woman’s burnt body found in Andhra Pradesh's Potluru

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A body of a woman believed to be murdered and then burnt was found at Potluru village in Savalyapuram mandal of Guntur district on Monday.

Locals informed the police, confirming that she was not from the village. According to the police, the body received more than 80 per cent burns so identification might be difficult.The clues team has been pressed into action to find out details of the victim. The police suspect that she might have been murdered before being burnt.

The police are also suspecting the hand of more than one person behind the incident as the culprits required to shift the body from some other place to Potluru village. Vinukonda rural circle inspector (CI) MV Subba Rao said that she might have been near 25 years old and efforts of collecting other details are on.Narasaraopet deputy superintendent of police MV Reddy, Savalyapuram sub-inspector KS Latha and tahsildar K Sujata inspected the spot.