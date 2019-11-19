Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress leader Yarlagadda Venkata Rao meets Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

According to sources, Jagan asked Venkata Rao to work for strengthening the party in the constituency and assured that his political career will be taken care of by the party.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday held talks with party’s Gannavaram Assembly constituency in-charge Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, who is reportedly sulking over the reported move of the party to get his rival and Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi into the party fold.

During the meeting, Jagan urged Yarlagadda to abide by the party decision. Accompanied by ministers Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and Perni Venkataramaiah, Yarlagadda met Jagan at the latter’s camp office and held talks for nearly an hour. According to sources, Jagan asked Venkata Rao to work for strengthening the party in the constituency and assured that his political career will be taken care of by the party.

The party leadership, however, did not made its stand clear on fielding Venkata Rao or Vamsi in the byelection arising out of the resignation of Vamsi as MLA to join the YSRC. The party leadership is also not sure of the two leaders working in tandem for the party’s victory in the byelection. Vamsi recently accused Venkata Rao of instigating police to file cases against him.

