Advocates engage in verbal duel over continuation of stir in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Advocates, who have been staging protest for the past two months demanding setting up of High Court in Kurnool, engaged in a verbal duel at Kurnool Bar Association on Tuesday. They reportedly entered into heated arguments over continuation of stir.

On Tuesday morning, advocates met at the Bar Association office on the premises of district court to discuss future course of action. While majority of them proposed to continue the stir, a few suggested to withdraw it. They also suggested to their fellow lawyers to attend court duties from Wednesday onwards.

The other lawyers, who supported the stir, entered into heated arguments with naysayers. Meanwhile, a few senior lawyers and police personnel intervened to bring the situation under control.Kurnool Bar Association secretary Gopala Krishnudu said that they have decided to boycott courts till November 22.