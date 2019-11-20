Andhra family deboards Kurnool-bound bus with luggage but forgets 4-year-old child

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A four-year-old girl, who went missing from Yemmiganur bus stand of Kurnool district Andhra Pradesh raising fears of the girl being abducted, was found within two hours as she was traced in a bus bound towards Kurnool city. The parents, who alighted from the bus at Yemmiganur bus stand, forgot to take the child along with them and left her in the bus, police said.

According to police, two families from Gudur in the district migrated to Mumbai some months back for livelihood and were on their way back to their native place on Wednesday. They alighted from a train at Adhoni and from there came to Yemmiganur in a bus to catch another bus to reach Gudur.

All the four elders of the two families got down from the bus along with the luggage and children but forgot to bring down the four-year girl Lichika and the bus went ahead to Kurnool on its onward journey. Sometime later, Lichika's parents Hejriya and Rakshana Kumari, found the girl missing and raised an alarm.v

Police rushed to the bus stand and suspecting that the girl might have been kidnapped, started verifying the CCTV footage and alerted nearby police stations. Meanwhile, the photos of the girl were widely circulated among the local Whatsapp groups and to all the mobile phones of the drivers and conductors of the buses running in the district.

The message reached the conductor of the bus in which Lichika was left behind and he alerted the police and RTC officials who heaved a sigh of relief. The girl was brought to Kurnool bus stand and will be handed over to the parents, police said. The couple have four children including three daughters and Lichika is the third child of the couple.