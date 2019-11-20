Andhra Pradesh municipalities directed to construct sewage treatment plants to curb water pollution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State-level expert committee constituted to formulate plans to reduce water pollution has directed municipalities across the State to construct sewage treatment plants (STPs) to manage the waste generated from households and industries. At present, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam and Nandiyal districts have been directed to construct STPs on a priority basis.

During the first meeting held on Tuesday along with other stakeholders such as Swacch Andhra Corporation, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), Transport department and AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), the committee discussed about various district-level projects to be undertaken in order to reduce water pollution across the State.

The committee also made other decisions such as evaluation of green tax in line with National Environment Policy and protecting the coastline of the State taking into account specific aspects of accretion and decrretion of coastline that need to be interlinked with livelihoods of dependent communities.

Steps to strengthen the APPCB and evolution of action plans as part of the complete plan that will be drafted by the committee, which will then be implemented within a course of the next five years, were also discussed. The committee is chaired by IAS (Retd) Dr T Chatterjee, while professor Dr S Bala Prasad, Dr VV Narayana Reddy, Dr Suresh Jain and Dr B Sengupta are its members.