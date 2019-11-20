Andhra Pradesh RTC employee,suffering from liver disease, hangs self

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: An Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) employee, K Venkateswarlu (56), committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree behind the Markapur-RTC Depot garage on Tuesday. Venkateswarlu is survived by his wife and three children.

According to family sources, the deceased person had been suffering from severe stomach pain since a long time and he was diagnosed as suffering from an acute liver disease. Family members said that it might have been the cause of Venkateswarlu committing suicide.

Markapur Town PS Sub-Inspector Kishore, along with his staff went to the spot and inquired about the incident. Later, the body was shifted to the local government area hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000