Andhra Pradesh to shut 40 per cent of bars, raise liquor prices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking another significant step towards its policy of banning liquor in a phased manner, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday decided to cut down on the number of bars in the State. It was decided to reduce the existing 798 bars across the State by 40 per cent. Further, the government also decided to hike the price of liquor sold in the bars and bringing in legislation prescribing stringent punishments for those resorting to illegal sale of liquor.

Chairing a review meeting on the new excise policy and to work out the measures to be taken for successful implementation of prohibition in a phased manner, the Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to reduce the number of bars by 40 per cent.

There are a total of 798 licensed bars, four pubs and 38 star hotels with permission to serve liquor. Officials informed the Chief Minister that following the earlier decision of the government, liquor shops were reduced by 20 per cent, i.e. from 4,380 to 3,500.

After a lot of discussion on the issue, Jagan who wants to enforce a complete ban on liquor, in accordance with the promise he made to women during ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’, decided to have the number of bars reduced by 40 per cent.

The officials were directed to issue new bar licenses through a lottery system. He observed that unless one understood that touching liquor was no different from touching a live electric wire, they would not stay away from liquor. Officials were asked to ensure that application and license fee should reflect it and advised them not to forget that the ultimate objective was total prohibition of liquor in the State.

In the meeting, it was also decided to allow bars to serve liquor from 11 am to 10 pm and food till 11 pm. Similarly, liquor will be allowed to be served from 11 am to 11 pm in star hotels. The chief minister directed officials to book people under non-bailable sections for selling liquor for higher prices, adulterating and brewing illicit liquor. He stressed the need for amending the existing laws to ensure that such offenders are sentenced to six months’ jail term.