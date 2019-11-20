Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Amma Vodi scheme deadline extended in Prakasam as registrations go incomplete

The move come is the aftermath of school officials finding it difficult to upload the personal details of the students on the Child Info web portal due to several technical snags.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The enrolment deadline for the Amma Vodi scheme has been extended to 5pm on November 20, said Prakasam District Education Officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao to TNIE on Tuesday. The move come is the aftermath of school officials finding it difficult to upload the personal details of the students on the Child Info web portal due to several technical snags.

The web portal continued to malfunction on Monday, resulting in less than 20 per cent of intermediate students managing to submit their personal details. Though the officials concerned requested the State government to extend the deadline by a few more days, the government decided to grant one more day only. 

As per reports, the State government’s education department directed all headmasters of government schools in the State to upload information pertaining to the students by November 19. As all of them started the data upload at once, the computer servers failed to handle the data volume resulting in the entire data transfer process becoming slower and ultimately coming to a standstill.

Prakasam district bore most of the brunt, with the school authorities facing difficulty in uploading the particulars of intermediate students to the ‘Jnanabheri’ web portal. There are around 59,000 students Intermediate students in the district. Even Central institutes like  Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas were not spared of the ordeal.

Some parents said that faulty servers were not solely responsible for the failure. “Students whose parents have bank accounts in the District Cooperative Bank could not get themselves registered as there is no option for providing details pertaining to co-operative banks on the web portal,” a parent said.  “We are confident that particulars of the eligible students will be uploaded by the extended date,” the DEO added.

