Boat operators should apply for fresh licences: Andhra tourism minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that all the tourist boat operators should apply for licences afresh, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has maintained that the government will issue licences only after a thorough inspection.

“There are 300 private boats and 54 tourist boats in the State. All the boats must undergo a fitness test and the port authority will issue licences to operate boats. All the boats will resume their operations with a valid licence. Operators should take permission from the Water Resources department,’’ he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said the authorities have already inspected around half of the boats and licences will be issued to those operators who cleared the examination after undergoing training for 18 days.

The examination will be held in Kakinada on December 10. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for control rooms for the maintenance of boats on November 21, he said and added that nine control rooms will be set up at different parts of the State.

Officials from tourism, police, disaster management and water resources department will discharge duties under the supervision of a tahsildar rank official in every control room.

The government suspended boat services across the State after the boat tragedy in the Godavari on September 15, which killed over 50 people.