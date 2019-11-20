Deemed universities to be under Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) Dr N Rajashekhar Reddy has maintained that the deemed universities across the State will also come under the purview of the commission along with the private universities and colleges.

During the first meeting conducted with all the stakeholders of the commission on Tuesday, he said that the deemed universities should submit the prescribed information sought by the commission. He also informed that the submission date has been extended to November 25 from November 21.

“The resolution to include the deemed universities along with other private colleges and universities has been passed and they are also directed to submit their IT returns of 2016-17 and 2017-18, details of building infrastructure along with the information demanded through the old 26 schedules prescribed by the then Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC),” Rajashekhar said. On the occasion, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh unveiled the logo and website of the APHERMC.