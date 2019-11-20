ERP, ward secretariats in AP to be integrated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the joining of Ward Secretaries, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department is going to integrate the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with the ward secretariats to ensure effective workflow.

According to the order issued on Tuesday, giving administrative approval for payment of Rs 5.66 crore for the development of integrated e-Municipal ERP, the commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) noted that payment of Rs 5.66 crore has to be made for clearing the integration of new modules in the enterprise resource planning for ward secretariats.