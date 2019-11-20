Kiran Kumar Reddy likely to be new Andhra Pradesh Congress chief

S Guru Srikanth By

VIJAYAWADA: The last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy is likely to become the new APCC chief. AICC State in-charge and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy submitted a report recommending a few names for the top party post in the State to party chief Sonia Gandhi and the name of Kiran Kumar is reported to have topped the list.

The hunt for new APCC chief commenced after N Raghuveera Reddy tendered his resignation immediately after the elections held in April, even before the results were out. The grand old party, which has contested on its own, drew a blank in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State. For the last five months, a lot of internal discussions have been happening as to who will head the party in the time of crisis and strive for its revival in the State, where the party once ruled the roost.

In the first week of November, AICC in-charge of AP Oommen Chandy held deliberations over the issue with senior party leaders in the State and a list was drafted. A couple of days ago, he reportedly submitted the list of the possible candidates for the APCC chief post to party chief Sonia Gandhi, who is expected to take the final call shortly. During Chandy’s meeting with party leaders, the name of Kiran was proposed for the post by several leaders.

“Several leaders think Kiran is the most suitable person for the post and that he can act as a unifying force. Most of the party cadre, who deserted the party, are expected to return to the party once Kiran takes charge,” a senior party leader said. Kiran, who returned to the party just before the 2019 elections, maintains cordial relations with State and national leaders.

The name of former union minister MM Pallam Raju is also under consideration. Former minister Sake Sailajanath and another former union minister Chinta Mohan were also named in the list. Kiran left the party in 2014 in protest against the decision of the then UPA government to bifurcate the State.