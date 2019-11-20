Ladies’ Day celebrated at Prasanthi Nilayam

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Ladies’ Day was celebrated on a grand note at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi on Tuesday. The day was being celebrated since 1995 to encourage greater women participation.The celebrations began with Sri Sathya Sai Suprabhatam. The students of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning presented a musical performance, while the idol of Bhagwan was taken in a procession from the Yajur Mandiram at 8 am.

Veena recital by Shobana Swaminathan, an accomplished AIR artiste from Chennai, enthralled the devotees. Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan, who was the chief guest, recalled that Bhagwan once healed her sore throat immediately after offering prayers to him.

The Governor was all praise for the ‘No Billing’ practice at all super speciality hospitals set up by Sathya Sai Baba. She said that she always followed the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba. Rajeshwari Patel praised the efforts of Sathya Sai Baba for setting up educational institutions for women.