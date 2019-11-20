Home States Andhra Pradesh

Last rites of Andhra Pradesh boy, who died after police harassment, performed by mother

According to the family members, the victim's father died seven years ago in a road accident and he had no brothers to perform the last rites.

VIJAYAWADA:  In a tragic incident, a mother had to perform the last rites of her son Chitturi Murali (22) who committed suicide on Monday alleging harassment of Gannavaram sub-inspector Narayanamma on Tuesday.

According to the family members, Murali’s father Satyanarayana died seven years ago in a road accident and he has no brothers to perform the last rites, and hence his mother Parvathi completed the rituals. "The accused SI Narayanamma and her husband should be punished severely. They insulted my son for a petty reason," rued Parvathi.

