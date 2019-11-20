MAUD assessing illegal layouts across urban local bodies, municipal corporations in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has instructed all municipalities, municipal corporations and other urban local bodies to identify the number of unauthorised layouts and plots as the government is set to launch the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

While preliminary assessment showed that there are about 2,600 unauthorised layouts and 1.5 lakh unapproved plots, the officials are in the process of assessing them again as the number could be higher. Last week, the State council of ministers passed a resolution to regularise unauthorised layouts to help the poor and middle class sections.

The layouts/plots with a minimum of 30ft road and which were registered before August 31, 2019, would be eligible for the scheme. “The modalities are being finalised. Meanwhile, we have been asked to identify the unauthorised layouts/plots. Once the process is over, the scheme will be launched,” said an official from the town and country planning wing of MAUD.

The cabinet’s resolution said only the layouts/plots which were in the name of individuals, but not groups/agencies, would be regularised. Once the LRS is introduced, which is expected to take a few weeks' time, the government will also take a call on the process being followed so far. In the corporation limits, an applicant has to pay a penalty of 14 per cent of market value/sale value for getting a plan approved for his unauthorised layout.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that this method may be done away with once the LRS is introduced as it would be rolled out State-wide. Another reason, according to a town planning official is that TDR bonds are mostly used to pay such penalties.