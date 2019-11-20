Police intimidating TDP leaders, activists: Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

ELURU: Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the TDP leaders and activists are being intimidated by the police by clamping police Act 30. "The police clamped police Act 30 to ensure that the TDP activists will not participate in programmes during my district visit," Naidu said while addressing party activists at Tanuku on Tuesday.

"The SP is encouraging people to lodge police complaints against TDP leaders. If the SP acts like that, who will protect the law and order in the district. As many as 13 cases were registered against Chintamaneni. Cases were registered against TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaydu for extending solidarity to the agitating ASHA workers We will approach even the Supreme court against false cases and continue battle till justice is done," he said.

“I have not received full information about the court lifting stay on proceedings of cases against me. As many as 26 cases were registered against me but nothing was found,” he said.