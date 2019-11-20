TDP trying to fan communal passions: Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Amzath Basha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid controversy over the State government’s decision to introduce English medium in government schools, the ruling YSR Congress has alleged that the Opposition TDP is trying to divide people on religious lines.

“The TDP leaders, with the help of social media, is trying to fan communal passions and foment trouble in the State,’’ Deputy Chief Minister and Minorities Welfare Minister Amzath Basha said that extending financial assistance for pilgrimages to the poor is common and almost every government is following it. “Every religion is equal for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,’’ he maintained.

Minister Avanti Srinivas said the Opposition was making unnecessary issue out of him wearing slippers while observing Ayyappa deeksha. “I am diabetic and that is why I am wearing slippers during the deeksha. Even former MP Murali Mohan did so,’’ he said adding that the TDP is trying to create an impression that the government is supporting only one religion.

“The TDP is trying to create a wrong impression about the Jagan government and wants to create a rift between the RSS-BJP and the YSRC. The TDP is doing this to get closer to the BJP,’’ Srinivas alleged.