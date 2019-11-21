 Andhra CM asks people to question those who oppose English medium education

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Amid criticism against his government's decision to introduce English medium in government schools, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the Opposition is spreading canards against his government to malign the image of the government even as he was doing all his best to develop the state.

Jagan asked the people to give a befitting reply to the detractors of English medium education by questioning them as to which medium of instruction did their children pursue their education.

Launching the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme intended to provide Rs 10,000 financial assistance for the fishermen during the fishing ban period marking the World Fisheries Day in Mummidivaram of East Godavari district, the CM said he wanted to transform the government schools through Nadu-Nedu (Then-Now) scheme and also introduce English medium in government schools so that the children of even the poor will have an opportunity to compete in the international job market.

"Our children should not be left out as unskilled labour,'' he said and added that his government want to transform Backward Classes as Backbone Classes.

"My government had taken up several welfare measures to transform the lives of all the sections of the people in the State in the past five months.''

"Even as I am going ahead with great schemes and initiatives, Opposition parties are spreading canards against my government,'' he said and asked people to question the political leaders and media barons whether it is right to say that children of the rich should study in English medium schools and poor children should continue to study in Telugu medium schemes.