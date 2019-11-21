Cordon & search at Tadepalli

GUNTUR: Guntur district police conducted a cordon and search at KL Rao Nagar in Tadepalli municipality on Wednesday. Nine motorbikes and one auto-rickshaw were seized during the operation and four persons were arrested. The police also found 200 gram of ganja leaves in the colony. As many as 100 policemen, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Eswara Rao participated in the cordon and search. The police caught four persons wandering suspiciously and seized an auto-rickshaw and ganja from them.
