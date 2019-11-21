District Review Committee meeting held after six years in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After a gap of six years, the Prakasam District Review Committee (DRC) held a meeting here at the district collectorate on Wednesday.

Minister Pinipe Viswarup presided over the meeting and ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Audimulapu Suresh, MLCs, MLAs and other district officials attended the meet. They reviewed the progress of various ongoing government projects including those pertaining to the water resources department.

The Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project was thoroughly assessed and the efforts of the officials concerned to reduce government expenditure via reverse tendering were lauded. As many topics were left undiscussed, the committee members have decided to continue the meeting on January 22, 2020 and review the rest.

Speaking on the occasion, Viswarup said that by completing all projects pertaining to irrigation and drinking water on time, the State government will ensure comprehensive development of the district. “The State government will ensure that the prestigious PS Veligonda Project Tunnel-1 is completed by May, 2020 and releases water for irrigation and drinking purposes by July next year without fail,” the minister assured.

State Education minister A Suresh directed the district authorities to prepare proposals to grant compensation to all people who have been displaced due to the Veligonda project works.Minister Balineni spoke about the grievances of the fishing community regarding the non sanction of YSR Raithu Bharosa funds and directed the officials concerned to take steps to provide the benefit to the eligible fishermen families.