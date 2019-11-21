Germany's KFW Bank delegation meets Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Nilam Sawhney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KFW (German Development Bank) is all set to release Rs 1,735 crore in two instalments for encouraging zero budget natural farming in the State. The Centre has approved a proposal sent by the State government in January in this regard.

KFW will be sanctioning 70 per cent of the project cost. The remaining Rs 744 crore will be contributed by the State government. Ahead of the exchanging the loan agreement by KFW, Centre and State governments this month, representatives of KFW met Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, at the Secretariat on Wednesday.