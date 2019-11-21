Guntur Municipal Corporation holds drive to check mosquito-related diseases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) found 30 vulnerable areas in the city prone to mosquito-related diseases and directed 210 employees belonging to sanitation and health departments to check mosquitoes spread, remove silt, and clean drainage systems for free flow of sewage.

The workers undertook several measures to check mosquitoes spread including cleaning of drainage systems in selected areas and proceeded to conducting door to door inspection in order to create awareness among the people regarding measures in a bid to be taken to ensure that their premises are clean of mosquito larvae.

They threw oil balls in the drains and gambusia fishes in wells as part of anti-larval activity. The health department workers along with teams of Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics collected blood samples from the people, while conducting door to door inspection.

Municipal commissioner C Anuradha conducted a ground level inspection and directed the officials concerned to check whether the workers visiting households are not neglecting their duties. Corporation workers were also asked to distribute pamphlets regarding precautionary measures to be taken to prevent mosquito related diseases in vulnerable areas across the city.