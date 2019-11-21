Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation holds drive to check mosquito-related diseases

The workers undertook several measures to check mosquitoes spread including cleaning of drainage systems in selected areas and proceeded to conducting door to door inspection.

Published: 21st November 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) found 30 vulnerable areas in the city prone to mosquito-related diseases and directed 210 employees belonging to sanitation and health departments to check mosquitoes spread, remove silt, and clean drainage systems for free flow of sewage.

The workers undertook several measures to check mosquitoes spread including cleaning of drainage systems in selected areas and proceeded to conducting door to door inspection in order to create awareness among the people regarding measures in a bid to be taken to ensure that their premises are clean of mosquito larvae.

They threw oil balls in the drains and gambusia fishes in wells as part of anti-larval activity. The health department workers along with teams of Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics collected blood samples from the people, while conducting door to door inspection. 

Municipal commissioner C Anuradha conducted a ground level inspection and directed the officials concerned to check whether the workers visiting households are not neglecting their duties. Corporation workers were also asked to distribute pamphlets regarding precautionary measures to be taken to prevent mosquito related diseases in vulnerable areas across the city.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation Guntur mosquito diseases Mobile Malaria Dengue Clinics
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp