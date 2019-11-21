Home States Andhra Pradesh

Health official caught by Andhra Pradesh anti-cooruption bureau for accepting Rs one lakh bribe

 Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a top official red-handed accepting bribe of `1 lakh through his subordinate in Guntur district. 

Published: 21st November 2019 04:55 AM

Bribery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a top official red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh through his subordinate in Guntur district. Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (VVP) district coordinator Dr Chunduru Prasanna Kumar was caught for accepting bribe for the payment of a bill on Wednesday.

Complainant T Srinivas said that he has been supplying food to the government hospitals of Tenali in Guntur for the past 10 years. 

According to Srinivas’ complaint, as payment for his service was pending, he met the district coordinator for over 20 times for sanctioning bills amounting to Rs 20 lakh. To this, the official demanded five per cent as commission. He contacted ACB officials, saying that he accepted to pay Rs 1 lakh as per the demand.

He handed over the amount as per the directions of Kumar to a clerk Gopi Krishna, who was working at Bapatla area hospital in BR stadium on Wednesday. The complainant along with Gopi then reached the district coordinator’s office, where the clerk handed over the cash. It was then that sleuths caught Prasanna Kumar.

TAGS
Vaidya Vidhana Parishad
