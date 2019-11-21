Indo-US forces hold disaster response exercise

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The United States’ Marines and Navy conducted a joint exercise with Indian soldiers in the area of humanitarian assistance and disaster response here on Wednesday. The exercise included staff-planning events as well as field training that simulates moving a humanitarian assistance/disaster relief force from ship to shore. Training like this builds the capacity of both the US and Indian participants, while improving their ability to operate together, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, Eastern Fleet Commander, said, “This exercise is aimed at improving the capacity of both India and the United States to face the challenges of humanitarian crisis during natural calamities like cyclone.’’