Respite for nine Muslim youths who raised slogans against ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

GUNTUR: The State government withdrew cases against nine Muslim youths after careful examination of the cases on Wednesday. The Directorate of Prosecutions issued GO 988, mentioning the withdrawal of prosecution against nine persons after careful examination of the entire matter. The DGP was directed to issue instructions to the assistant public prosecutor for further action.

The old Guntur police station had arrested athe youths for creating disturbance at the ‘Nara Hamara-TDP Hamara’ public meeting held on August 28 at Guntur. They allegedly showed placards and aired slogans against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while he was delivering a speech at the BR Stadium here.

TDP leader Sk Meera Vali of old Guntur lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the accused had aired slogans claiming that nothing was done for the benefit of the minorities in the past four years and that the former CM was allotting less funds for minority welfare in the budget.

Based on the complaint, Old Guntur DSP at that time, K Srinivasulu started investigation and registered cases against nine persons belonging to Nandyala. The police registered cases against Darga Shaik Abibulla, Sk Juber, Sk Mahaboob Basha, Sk Juber Ahmed, Syed Abeed, Sk Athar Salman, Sk Iliaz, Sk Mukthu and Mohammad Mujahuddin and were produced in the VI Additional Junior Civil Judge Court of Guntur.