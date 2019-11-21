Home States Andhra Pradesh

Respite for nine Muslim youths who raised slogans against ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

They allegedly showed placards and aired slogans against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while he was delivering a speech at the BR Stadium here.

Published: 21st November 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  The State government withdrew cases against nine Muslim youths after careful examination of the cases on Wednesday. The Directorate of Prosecutions issued GO 988, mentioning the withdrawal of prosecution against nine persons after careful examination of the entire matter. The DGP was directed to issue instructions to the assistant public prosecutor for further action.

The old Guntur police station had arrested athe youths for creating disturbance at the ‘Nara Hamara-TDP Hamara’ public meeting held on August 28 at Guntur. They allegedly showed placards and aired slogans against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while he was delivering a speech at the BR Stadium here.

TDP leader Sk Meera Vali of old Guntur lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the accused had aired slogans claiming that nothing was done for the benefit of the minorities in the past four years and that the former CM was allotting less funds for minority welfare in the budget. 

Based on the complaint, Old Guntur DSP at that time, K Srinivasulu started investigation and registered cases against nine persons belonging to Nandyala. The police registered cases against Darga Shaik Abibulla, Sk Juber, Sk Mahaboob Basha, Sk Juber Ahmed, Syed Abeed, Sk Athar Salman, Sk Iliaz, Sk Mukthu and Mohammad Mujahuddin and were produced in the VI Additional Junior Civil Judge Court of Guntur. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti Naidu slogans N Chandrababu Naidu Guntur Police Nara Hamara TDP Hamara
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp