Sathya Sai development programme in Andhra Pradesh to improve lives of tribal people

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation on Wednesday launched Sri Sathya Sai National Tribal Development Programme at Prasanthi Nilayam.

Published: 21st November 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals performing dance at Prasanthi Nilayam on Wednesday

Tribals performing dance at Prasanthi Nilayam on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation on Wednesday launched Sri Sathya Sai National Tribal Development Programme at Prasanthi Nilayam. The session commenced at 8 am, where tribal communities from 12 States participated. 

Addressing the devotees, Dr S Ramu from the Nilgiris, recounted some of the fondest memories the Nilgiri tribals had with Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba when he visited Ooty. "Over 500 tribals from the Nilgiris had darshan of Sri Sathya Sai at Prasanthi Nilayam in 2005. Earlier, when a proposal for mass marriage was put forth before Bhagwan during his 75th birthday celebrations, the latter immediately gave his nod for performing the marriage of 75 tribals," he recalled.

Speaking on the occasion, Nimish Pandya, All India President of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, shared his personal experience with the tribals in Paderu. He said that they are focusing on infrastructure, sanitation, women and child health, education, agriculture, mass marriages, social and cultural development, and individual development. 

He dedicated the five-year programme at Bhagwan’s Lotus Feet and prayed for the welfare of all tribal communities in the country. The cultural performances by Thodas, Pothas, Badagas of The Nilgiris, Dhimsa dance by tribals from Visakhapatnam and Gond dance by tribals of Chhattisgarh enthralled the devotees. The trust and organisational officials released a brochure on the occasion. Sri Vijaya Krishnan, alumnus of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, served as the master of ceremonies. 

Comments

